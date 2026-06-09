The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran accused the UN nuclear watchdog's chief Rafael Grossi of overlooking what it called illegal US and Israeli attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities, saying his approach resembled past reporting on the 2015 nuclear deal.

In an explanatory note addressed to the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors, the organization said no country had been subjected to as much monitoring as Iran, while also claiming no country had faced as many military attacks against its peaceful nuclear facilities.

The Iranian organization said attacks by the United States and Israel on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, as well as threats of further strikes, were the main obstacle to implementing safeguards under current conditions.

It criticized Grossi’s “silence” over the attacks and said his reporting had followed a pattern similar to the IAEA’s approach to the JCPOA, arguing that Washington’s withdrawal from the agreement had not been sufficiently highlighted.

Tehran said normal verification activities could resume if what it described as wartime conditions ended and threats against Iran’s nuclear sites were removed.