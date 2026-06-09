Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned foreign forces near Iran’s territory to leave the region, after President Donald Trump said Tehran had downed a US Apache helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz.

He said the Strait of Hormuz was “NOT international waters” but was shared between Iran and Oman, adding that maritime boundaries were “crystal clear.”

“Our powerful Armed Forces are on constant alert for any violation of Iran’s airspace, land or waters,” he said.

“Foreign forces in proximity to our territory are at constant risk on account of their own human errors, plain accidents, or potentially being caught in crossfire,” Araghchi said in a post on X.

“To reduce risk, best solution is for them to leave,” he added. “We prefer language of diplomacy but speak other languages too."