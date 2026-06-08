Iran’s judiciary has opened cases against 3,121 people on accusations of “cooperation with the enemy,” and 2,406 of them have been arrested and remain in detention, the judiciary spokesperson said on Monday.

“So far, the assets of hundreds of these individuals have been identified and seized, and after judicial reviews and court rulings, these assets will be confiscated for the benefit of the nation,” Asghar Jahangir said.

The comments came as Iran and Israel exchanged fire in the first direct hostilities between the two countries since a ceasefire paused the war in April.