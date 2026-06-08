Iran lawmaker says ‘path to stability passes through war’
Iran’s armed forces are stronger and better prepared to respond than before, parliamentary National Security Committee spokesman Ebrahim Rezaei said Monday, arguing that “the path to calm and stability passes through war” in a post on X.
Rezaei said Iran would not remain silent until its adversaries changed their calculations, adding that the country’s military had strengthened its capabilities and addressed weaknesses after previous confrontations.