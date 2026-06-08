Iran lawmaker says Tehran can create insecurity at US bases
Iran has the capability to create sustained insecurity for US forces stationed at military bases across the region, parliamentarian Nasrollah Pejmanfar said on Monday.
Pejmanfar said such a move would help establish what he called “real security” in the region and contribute to "the elimination of Israel." He added that openly demonstrating Iran’s military strength and deterrent capabilities was the only way to remove the threat of war from both Iran and its regional allies.