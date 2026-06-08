Spokesman says Israel either misled US or acted in coordination
Iran cast doubt on US statements that it was unaware of Israeli military actions, with Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei saying on Monday that either Israel had misled Washington or the two allies were acting in coordination.
Baghaei said Iran's attack the previous day was a "defensive measure" under Article 51 of the UN Charter and argued that the United States bears direct responsibility for Israeli actions that, in Tehran's view, undermine regional peace and security.