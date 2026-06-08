The head of Iran’s Expediency Council said Iran’s strike in defense of Lebanon was not merely a military response, but the formal declaration of a new strategic doctrine.

Sadegh Amoli Larijani said the operation sent a clear message that any attack on "one pillar of the Axis of Resistance would draw a response extending beyond geographical borders and could reshape regional dynamics."

"Iran had also demonstrated that any expansion of the conflict or attack on the country’s critical infrastructure would be met with a comprehensive and deterrent response, one that could encompass all actors supporting such confrontation," he added.



