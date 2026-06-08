The United States bears direct responsibility for any violations of the April 8 ceasefire understanding, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said Monday, arguing that Israeli actions cannot be separated from US policy.

“No one believes the Zionist regime acts without coordination with the United States,” Baghaei said, adding that US Central Command supports Israel in both offensive and defensive operations and that Washington would be responsible for the consequences of any escalation in the region.

Baghaei also said Iran’s exchanges of messages with the United States had so far taken place in an atmosphere of mistrust, adding that developments over the past 24 hours would further deepen that distrust.