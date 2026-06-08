Tehran says armed forces will continue 'deterrent measures' as long as needed
Iran’s armed forces will continue their "deterrent measures" for as long as necessary, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said, adding that diplomacy cannot proceed if Israel or the United States violate the understandings that led to the ceasefire in Lebanon.
Baghaei also criticized IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, saying his approach to Iran’s nuclear file was “political and irresponsible.” He added that responsibility for the current state of Iran’s nuclear dossier rests with the United States and Israel.