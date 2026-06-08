Iran fires new wave of missiles toward Israel – Fars News
Iran fired a new wave of missiles toward Israeli positions, IRGC-linked Fars News reported on Monday, citing local sources.
Iran fired a new wave of missiles toward Israeli positions, IRGC-linked Fars News reported on Monday, citing local sources.
US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said on Monday that Iran fired missiles at Israel overnight and early in the morning, which were intercepted.
“Iran & its proxy agents of evil want to incinerate America & Israel. Mothership of Satan is in Tehran,” he wrote in a post on X.
Oil prices surged after reports of fresh strikes in the Middle East raised concerns about the security of energy supplies and shipping routes.
Global benchmark Brent crude rose 3.63% to $96.75 a barrel in the hour following the reports.
US benchmark West Texas Intermediate climbed 3.35% to $93.89 a barrel.
Iran's state broadcaster IRIB cited a military official as denying reports that Iran had launched an attack on Al Kharj Air Base in Saudi Arabia.
"Iran has not fired any shots" at the base, the official said, according to IRIB.
The denial came in response to reports of an explosion at the facility and followed an earlier warning issued by Saudi Civil Defence about a potential danger in Al Kharj Governorate.
Air raid sirens sounded across central Israel, including the Tel Aviv metropolitan area and Jerusalem, following reports of a missile launch from Yemen, according to Channel 12.
The broadcaster said alerts were activated across Gush Dan and other parts of central Israel as air defense systems responded to the threat.
Channel 12 also reported that Israeli airspace was temporarily closed.
The Israeli military said it had detected the launch of a missile from Yemen toward Israeli territory.
In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said aerial defense systems were operating to intercept the threat.
The military urged the public to follow instructions issued by the Home Front Command.