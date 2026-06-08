Yemen-fired ballistic missile lands near Saudi border, defense ministry says
Saudi Arabia’s Defense Ministry said a ballistic missile launched from Yemen fell in an empty area near the Saudi-Yemeni border.
Saudi Arabia’s Defense Ministry said a ballistic missile launched from Yemen fell in an empty area near the Saudi-Yemeni border.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday he decided to "hold fire" against Iran after Tehran stopped its attacks but warned that Israel would respond with force if Iran and Hezbollah resumed attacks.
Netanyahu said he had delivered the same message to US President Donald Trump.
“If they make a mistake and resume attacks we will respond powerfully. Israel has the right to defend itself and we implement it when needed,” Netanyahu said.
Netanyahu said Iran and Hezbollah had tried to establish a new equation in which they could fire on Israel without facing an Israeli response.
“That is unacceptable,” he said.
An Iranian deputy foreign minister dismissed the EU’s new sanctions over the Strait of Hormuz as a “political and hypocritical” move, accusing the bloc of ignoring what he called a US naval blockade against Iran.
In a post on X, Kazem Gharibabadi vowed that Tehran would continue exercising sovereign rights over the waterway.
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Israel “categorically rejects Iran’s threats” and warned that any Iranian attempt to link Lebanon and Iran to attacks on Israel would be met with force, while vowing to strike Beirut’s Dahiyeh if Hezbollah attacks northern Israel.
“Dahiyeh in Beirut will be treated the same as the northern communities,” Katz said, referring to the Hezbollah stronghold in southern Beirut.
“Any attack on the northern communities will lead to an attack in Dahiyeh. The IDF will continue to operate in Lebanon against the Hezbollah terror organization,” he added.
Katz said Israel “categorically rejects Iran’s threats.”
“Any Iranian attempt to link Lebanon and Iran and attack Israel will be met with great force, as happened yesterday,” he said.
Iran had earlier warned it would respond to any further Israeli “aggression” in Lebanon, including in the country’s south.
The Israeli defense minister's remarks came after sirens sounded in northern Israel's Zar'it area when a projectile was identified as falling in an area where Israeli forces were operating in southern Lebanon. The Israeli military said no casualties were reported.
The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council warned that if the “evil Zionist-American coalition makes another mistake, the region will become hell for it."
“Forty-seven years and one hundred days of resistance, from the battlefield to the city square, from the city square to politics and diplomacy, has transformed the world’s security order,” Mohammad-Bagher Zolghadr said.
“Look for a credible threat somewhere other than Washington and Tel Aviv,” he added. “If the evil Zionist-American coalition once again makes a mistake, the region will become hell for it."
He ended his statement by saying: “Greetings to the martyrs of Dahiyeh.”
Ali Khezrian, a member of the Iranian parliament’s National Security Committee, said the Islamic Republic would continue missile operations as long as its enemies keep violating the ceasefire on the “resistance front,” adding that Tehran would no longer tolerate breaches in Lebanon and southern Iran.
Khezrian said the enemy would try to suggest that the Islamic Republic entered a military confrontation while the war was limited to Lebanon, calling that claim “a lie.”
He said the ceasefire had been seriously violated not only in Lebanon but also in southern Iran.