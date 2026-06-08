Loud booms heard in Tehran - state media
Several loud booms were heard in Tehran early Monday, semi-official Mehr News reported.
Several loud booms were heard in Tehran early Monday, semi-official Mehr News reported.
The US Embassy in Jordan issued a security alert on Sunday after reports that missiles, drones or rockets had entered Jordanian airspace.
The embassy urged US citizens to immediately seek shelter and remain in a safe location until further notice.
Jordan has frequently found itself in the path of projectiles and drones during periods of confrontation involving Iran, Israel and allied groups across the region.
OPEC+ agreed on Sunday to raise oil production quotas by 188,000 barrels per day in July, in an attempt to ease pressure the oil markets amid disruption of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
Energy ministers from Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman approved the increase during a video meeting, according to a statement from the group.
OPEC+ said the move was intended "to support oil market stability" while allowing members to accelerate compensation cuts amid historically elevated oil prices.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) said they carried out strikes against positions belonging to Iranian Kurdish opposition groups in Iraq's Sulaymaniyah province.
The announcement came hours after Al Arabiya reported drone attacks targeting bases used by Iranian Kurdish armed groups in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.
The IRGC has repeatedly targeted Iranian Kurdish opposition groups based in northern Iraq over the past three months, accusing them of posing security threats and conducting cross-border operations.
The White House did not give Israel a "green light" for its strike in Beirut and was not involved in the operation, according to two senior US officials cited by Axios reporter Barak Ravid.
"A senior U.S. official told me the White House didn't give a 'green light' to the Israeli strike in Beirut," Ravid wrote on X.
"We had no part in this," a second US official told him.
US President Donald Trump said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would have "no choice" but to accept an agreement with Iran, according to the Financial Times.
The comments follow reports that Trump has urged the Israeli premier not to retaliate after Iran's latest missile attack, underscoring Washington's determination to prevent further escalation while negotiations continue.
According to the report, asked what he would do if a potential deal with Iran failed "on its merits," President Donald Trump said he would consider a commando raid on Iran.