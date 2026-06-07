Pezeshkian accuses state TV of fueling public anxiety
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian criticized state television on Sunday, saying it had no right to fuel public anxiety or portray his government negatively with one-sided and unsupported analysis.
“At a time when the government cannot express some realities because of national and security considerations, national media has no right to disturb public opinion and paint a bleak picture of the government’s performance with one-sided and undocumented analysis,” he said.