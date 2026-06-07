Regional governments are not in a position to demand reparations over war damages, Iran’s deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi said, rejecting reports that Washington may use Iranian assets to compensate its allies.

“Iran’s assets are neither war spoils for Washington nor a payment fund for its allies,” Gharibabadi said.

"Any seizure, transfer, or allocation of Iran's property without the consent of the Iranian government is itself a new internationally wrongful act, giving rise to the responsibility of the United States—especially under conditions where it claims to seek negotiation and understanding—and will also prompt an appropriate response from Iran," he added.