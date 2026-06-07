Iran has no ceasefire with the United States, a lawmaker said on Sunday and warned that a new war could break out.
“This is a fact that we do not have a ceasefire with America. In reality, we are in a pause in the fighting,” Vahid Ahmadi, a member of Iran parliament’s national security and foreign policy committee said.
Referring to recent clashes in southern Iran, he said Washington was trying to test Iran’s military readiness.
He said “there is a possibility of a new war” and that Iran had new capabilities on the way.
British Airways warned that fares would rise further as the Iran war continued to disrupt jet fuel supplies, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
“There’s no getting away from if fuel goes up, fares have to go up,” Chief Executive Sean Doyle said in an interview on the sidelines of the International Air Transport Association’s annual meeting in Rio de Janeiro.
Jet fuel prices have doubled since the war began in February and the Strait of Hormuz remained closed, disrupting a passage that accounts for about 40% of Europe’s jet fuel, according to the report.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces in the Middle East shot down two Iranian one-way attack drones earlier on Saturday that it said threatened international maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.
"Earlier today, US forces in the Middle East shot down two Iranian one-way attack drones that threatened international maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz. American forces remain postured and ready to continue defending against Iranian aggression," CENTCOM posted on X.
Israeli journalist Yossi Melman on Saturday said that recent reports about Israeli intelligence activity against the United States should be viewed in the context of internal US political dynamics surrounding the war with Iran.
“Israel’s intelligence agencies, to my knowledge, stopped targeting US soil and American individuals after the Jonathan Pollard affair,” he posted on X.
Melman rejected the idea that recent reporting reflects a shift in Israeli intelligence behavior, arguing instead that the claims are being shaped by competing narratives within Washington. He framed the issue as part of a broader political dispute over responsibility for and fallout from the Iran conflict.
The Palestinian Foreign Ministry on Saturday "strongly condemned" what it described as Iranian attacks targeting Kuwait and Bahrain, according to Kuwait’s state news agency KUNA.
These actions constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of both countries and a departure from the UN Charter, international law, and established international norms, it added.