The Embassy of Israel in the United States said on Friday Hezbollah struck a church in southern Lebanon and later attempted to blame Israel for the damage.
In a post on X, the embassy said the incident was not isolated, describing it as part of what it called a broader pattern of attacks carried out by Hezbollah from populated areas.
"Hezbollah struck a church in southern Lebanon. Then it attempted to blame Israel. The damage to a Christian religious site is not an isolated incident. It is the policy of a terrorist organization that operates from populated areas and endangers all segments of Lebanese society regardless of religion, sect, or community," the post said.
"As Iran’s most powerful proxy, Hezbollah advances Tehran’s interests at the expense of the Lebanese people. It uses Lebanese territory and its population as shields for its military operations. Hezbollah: Iran’s proxy. Lebanon’s tragedy. Israel’s threat," it added.
Iranian academic and political commentator Sadegh Zibakalam said democracy cannot be imposed overnight and that meaningful political reform in Iran must come through gradual change, according to a Channel 4 News interview published on Friday.
In remarks to journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Zibakalam said lasting reform would take time, despite ongoing pressure from hardliners and restrictions on political dissent.
Zibakalam said that although he has been banned from teaching and faced sustained pressure from authorities, he remains hopeful about Iran’s future, adding that he can still see “light at the end of the dark tunnel,” Channel 4 News reported.
US Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack said on Friday the US embassy in Ankara has processed visas for Iran’s national football team ahead of the FIFA World Cup in the United States.
"Proud of our outstanding team at the US Embassy in Ankara for their work processing visas for Iran’s national football team on their road to the FIFA World Cup in the United States. Sports transcends borders, and we look forward to welcoming competitors and fans from around the world," he posted on X.
Mark Dubowitz, chief executive of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, said Iran has been “impressive” at the negotiating table, arguing that Tehran has successfully shaped the scope of talks in its favor.
"Iran has been impressive at the negotiating table. It has largely kept missiles and terrorism off the agenda while bringing Hormuz and Lebanon into the talks. For decades, Tehran’s edge has been getting American presidents to negotiate on its terms," he posted on X.
A senior UAE official met US Vice President JD Vance in Washington on Friday to review progress on a $1.4 trillion UAE-US economic and technology framework, according to the UAE Embassy in the United States.
Khaldoon Al Mubarak met Vance to discuss the initiative, which it said has generated a $23.8 billion US trade surplus and $39 billion in bilateral trade during its first year, the embassy said in a post on X.