Bahrain activates air raid sirens - state media
Bahrain’s Interior Ministry has activated air raid sirens, according to state media reports on Friday.
Bahrain’s Interior Ministry has activated air raid sirens, according to state media reports on Friday.
Reports of missing funds from Iranian bank accounts are fueling growing distrust in the financial system, with customers reporting unexplained losses and conflicting explanations from banks.
An investigation by Alhurra reported on Friday multiple cases in which account holders said funds disappeared from banks including Bank Melli and Bank Sepah, with some told the losses were due to hacking or cyberattacks attributed to hostile actors, while others received no clear explanation.
Iran’s Central Bank has previously acknowledged that some banking institutions were targeted in cyber and physical attacks, according to state media, but authorities have not confirmed any systemic theft of deposits or widespread account losses.
The report also cited activists and opposition figures who say authorities have expanded the use of legal and security mechanisms to freeze or confiscate assets of individuals accused of cooperation with foreign adversaries. These claims could not be independently verified.
The James Foley Legacy Foundation on Friday called for urgent US diplomatic action following the release of a voice recording from detained Iranian American journalist Reza Valizadeh, who is being held in Iran’s Evin Prison.
The recording, shared with CBS News by Valizadeh’s attorney and Foley Foundation board member Ryan Fayhee, offers a rare account from inside the prison and describes worsening health conditions among detained Americans, inadequate medical care, and concerns that opportunities for their release are being missed.
“While three American citizens and I are imprisoned in Iran, 20 Iranian sailors were released by the United States on May 21 and returned to Iran,” Valizadeh says in the recording. “The US government could have demanded our exchange in return. However, it did not happen.”
US Congressman Abe Hamadeh said on Friday the conflict with Iran has “for all intents and purposes” ended, arguing that the situation no longer resembles an active war and calling for less interference in President Donald Trump’s handling of negotiations.
"The war with Iran, for all intents & purposes, ended back in April. At this point, it doesn’t seem like much of a war anymore Sure, there are occasional skirmishes, but we need to give President Trump the latitude to negotiate & get this done right. Those trying to obstruct him right now are being foolish, "Hamadeh wrote in a post on X.
The US State Department approved a possible Foreign Military Sale to Kuwait worth an estimated $1.98 billion for counter-unmanned aerial systems platforms and related equipment, according to a congressional notification.
Kuwait requested a range of systems designed to detect and defeat drones, including kinetic and electronic warfare capabilities, command and control systems, surveillance towers and related logistical and training support.
The package also includes Roadrunner-Munition and Anvil kinetic systems, long-range sentry towers, maritime surveillance systems, and other software, engineering and contractor support services. The principal contractor for the deal is expected to be Anduril, based in California.
The US military said it carried out strikes on Iranian radar sites on Friday following what it described as a defensive response to Iranian drone activity near the Strait of Hormuz.
According to the US military, Iran launched four attack drones toward the strategic waterway, all of which were shot down. It said the drones “posed an immediate threat to regional maritime traffic.”
The US said it then targeted Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites located in Goruk and on Qeshm Island, describing the action as a defensive strike.