US Central Command on Friday rejected an Iranian account of an encounter in the Gulf of Oman, saying Iranian forces did not fire warning shots at US Navy vessels and did not force them to withdraw.

"Iranian forces did NOT attack or fire at US Navy warships," CENTCOM said on X, calling Tehran's account "false." It added that any such action would have been "a gross violation of the ceasefire."

CENTCOM said US forces continued to operate freely in regional waters and were enforcing what it described as an ongoing blockade against Iran.