IAEA source says no observable activity at bombed Iran nuclear sites - WSJ
There had been no observable activities at Iranian nuclear sites bombed last year in recent months, based on satellite imagery at surface level, Wall Street Journal reporter Laurence Norman said on X, citing a source close to the International Atomic Energy Agency.
The source said it was impossible to speak with any certainty about whether the stockpile of highly enriched uranium was still at Isfahan, noting that containers with highly enriched uranium could be moved in the back of a truck.