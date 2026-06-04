Iran-backed Iraqi armed faction Kataib Hezbollah said it would not hand over its weapons.

"Not even a single bullet from a handgun will be handed over," the group said in a statement.

It said the groups that had moved toward handing over weapons "have not been in the ranks of the resistance for a long time" and had not been targeted "even once by the American enemy."

"As for the resistance factions, they remain firm, complete and preserving all their capabilities," the group said.