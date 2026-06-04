Three Iranian Kurdish opposition parties told Iran International they had received no weapons from Israel or the United States, rejecting the reports as entirely false.

Abdullah Mohtadi, secretary-general of the Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan, told Iran International that his party has not received any weapons from Israel or the United States.

Khalid Azizi, spokesman for the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan, also told Iran International that his party has received no weapons from Israel or the United States, saying the reports are “completely untrue.”

Reza Kaabi, secretary-general of the Komala Party of Toilers of Kurdistan, also denied receiving any weapons from Israel or the United States and said other Iranian Kurdish parties had not received any weapons from the two countries either.