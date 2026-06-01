Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a call with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi to discuss the current regional situation and developments of mutual interest, Pakistan's foreign ministry said on Monday.

Araghchi expressed serious concern over recent regional developments, including what he described as Israeli ceasefire violations in Lebanon and Israeli orders regarding a potential attack on parts of Beirut, according to the statement.

"Araghchi also appreciated Pakistan's constructive role in regional diplomacy and requested Pakistan to continue using its good offices to help facilitate de-escalation in the current situation and support efforts to maintain the ceasefire," the ministry said.

Dar conveyed Pakistan's serious concern and stressed the need to sustain the ceasefire to prevent any breakdown of existing understandings, the ministry added.