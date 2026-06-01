Trump says talks with Iran continuing at 'rapid pace'
"Talks are continuing, at a rapid pace, with the Islamic Republic of Iran," US President Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Monday.
"Talks are continuing, at a rapid pace, with the Islamic Republic of Iran," US President Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Monday.
US President Donald Trump said on Monday he had held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hezbollah representatives, and that both sides had agreed to halt attacks.
"I had a very productive call with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel, and there will be no Troops going to Beirut, and any Troops that are on their way, have already been turned back," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
"Likewise, through highly placed Representatives, I had a very good call with Hezbollah, and they agreed that all shooting will stop — That Israel will not attack them, and they will not attack Israel," he added.
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a call with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi to discuss the current regional situation and developments of mutual interest, Pakistan's foreign ministry said on Monday.
Araghchi expressed serious concern over recent regional developments, including what he described as Israeli ceasefire violations in Lebanon and Israeli orders regarding a potential attack on parts of Beirut, according to the statement.
"Araghchi also appreciated Pakistan's constructive role in regional diplomacy and requested Pakistan to continue using its good offices to help facilitate de-escalation in the current situation and support efforts to maintain the ceasefire," the ministry said.
Dar conveyed Pakistan's serious concern and stressed the need to sustain the ceasefire to prevent any breakdown of existing understandings, the ministry added.
Donald Trump said on Monday he did not care if peace negotiations with Iran were over, CNBC reported, citing a phone interview with the US president.
"I don't care if they're over, honestly," Trump told CNBC when asked about reports that Iranian negotiators would stop communications with the United States over Israel's military operations in Lebanon.
"I really don't care. I couldn't care less," he added.
Trump said he was "going to ask" Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "what's going on with Lebanon," according to CNBC.
He also said he was not worried about oil prices after Iranian state media reported that Tehran was vowing to "completely block" the Strait of Hormuz.
"I think the oil will be dropping like a rock in the very near, you know, the very near distance," Trump said.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Monday accused the United States and Israel of repeatedly violating an April ceasefire, saying attacks on Iranian commercial shipping and Israeli strikes in Lebanon amount to breaches across all fronts.
In a statement, the ministry said the April 8 agreement was supposed to end the US and Israeli war against the Islamic Republic “on all fronts, including Lebanon.”
Washington had since “repeatedly” violated the ceasefire, including through continued actions against Iran’s commercial shipping, it said, apparently referring to the US enforcement of a naval blockade on Iranian ports.
The ministry also accused Israel of a “flagrant” breach of the truce in Lebanon, saying "a ceasefire violation on any one front constitutes a violation on all fronts."
The ministry said the United States bears direct responsibility both for what it described as violations against Iran and for Israel’s actions in Lebanon, despite what it called early US efforts after the ceasefire to pressure Israel to halt its attacks.
Iran has repeatedly warned about the “dangerous consequences” of ceasefire violations for regional peace and security, the statement added, saying Tehran would use “all capacities” to defend its interests wherever it deems necessary.
United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Monday it received a report that a cargo vessel was hit by an unknown projectile in the Persian Gulf about 40 nautical miles southeast of Umm Qasr, Iraq.
UKMTO said the vessel was transiting the Persian Gulf when a large explosion occurred after the projectile hit its starboard side.
UKMTO said it was not aware of any environmental impact at this time and that authorities were investigating.