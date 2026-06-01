Trump and Netanyahu hold call on regional developments - i24NEWS
US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a phone call on Monday following regional developments, Israeli broadcaster i24NEWS reported.
US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a phone call on Monday following regional developments, Israeli broadcaster i24NEWS reported.
United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Monday it received a report that a cargo vessel was hit by an unknown projectile in the Persian Gulf about 40 nautical miles southeast of Umm Qasr, Iraq.
UKMTO said the vessel was transiting the Persian Gulf when a large explosion occurred after the projectile hit its starboard side.
UKMTO said it was not aware of any environmental impact at this time and that authorities were investigating.
A Panama-flagged vessel experienced an explosion in Iraqi territorial waters near the port of Umm Qasr, Iraqi broadcaster Alsumaria News reported on Monday, citing a security source.
The vessel, MSC SARISKA V, encountered the explosion near buoy number 5 after completing the unloading of its cargo at Umm Qasr port, the report said.
Preliminary information indicates the incident was caused by a mechanical fault inside the vessel and there were no indications that it had been targeted, according to the source cited by Alsumaria.
No casualties were reported and damage was limited to the vessel itself, while authorities continue to investigate the circumstances of the incident, the report added.
Iran is ready to facilitate maritime traffic and ensure shipping security in the Strait of Hormuz, President Masoud Pezeshkian told Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in a phone call on Monday, the Islamic Republic News Agency reported.
"Iran is fully prepared to facilitate maritime transit. The main problem stems from the restrictions and obstacles imposed by the United States on Iran's shipping and trade," Pezeshkian said, according to IRNA.
"We will strive to ensure that Japanese vessels can pass without difficulty and with greater ease," he added.
Pezeshkian said Iran had always viewed diplomacy as the most effective way to resolve existing issues, but that the United States' failure to honor its commitments and Israel through its "destabilizing actions," had challenged diplomatic efforts.
Iran's negotiating team is stopping message exchanges with the United States through mediators over Israel's attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon, IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News Agency reported on Monday.
There will be no talks until Iran's demands on the cessation of Israeli operations in Lebanon and Gaza are met, the report said, adding that Tehran considers the attacks on the Lebanese group a violation of the April 8 ceasefire with the US.
Iran and its regional allied groups "have placed on their agenda the complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the activation of other fronts, including the Bab al-Mandab Strait," to punish Israel and its supporters, Tasnim's report added.
Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Monday that she urged President Masoud Pezeshkian during a telephone call to ensure that all ships, including those from Japan and other Asian countries, can pass through the Strait of Hormuz freely and safely as soon as possible.
"I strongly hope Iran will seize this opportunity firmly and continue to demonstrate the utmost flexibility so that an agreement can be reached as soon as possible," Takaichi said on X.
"President Pezeshkian explained Iran's views, including prospects for the future. On that basis, we agreed to continue close communication going forward," she added.