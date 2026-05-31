French President Emmanuel Macron said he had met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Emirati President Mohammed bin Zayed and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to urge a quick agreement between the United States and Iran.

"To all of them, I delivered the same message: it is essential that an agreement between the United States and Iran be reached quickly," Macron said in a post on X.

He said the priority must be a ceasefire and the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz without conditions and in accordance with international law.

Macron said France was ready to help resume maritime traffic, support nuclear talks and contribute to establishing a regional security framework.