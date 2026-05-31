Araghchi says Iran cannot judge US talks before clear outcome
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Iranian state media that talks with the United States could not be judged before they reached a clear outcome.
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Iranian state media that talks with the United States could not be judged before they reached a clear outcome.
French President Emmanuel Macron said he had met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Emirati President Mohammed bin Zayed and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to urge a quick agreement between the United States and Iran.
"To all of them, I delivered the same message: it is essential that an agreement between the United States and Iran be reached quickly," Macron said in a post on X.
He said the priority must be a ceasefire and the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz without conditions and in accordance with international law.
Macron said France was ready to help resume maritime traffic, support nuclear talks and contribute to establishing a regional security framework.
Four US service members and three contractors suffered minor injuries related to an Iranian ballistic missile strike on a Kuwaiti air base last week, CBS News reported, citing a US official.
All seven returned to duty within 24 hours, the official was cited as saying.
Iran launched a ballistic missile toward Kuwait at 10:17 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, CENTCOM had previously said. The missile was intercepted by Kuwaiti forces.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Thursday it had targeted an American base in retaliation for US strikes on the southern part of the country, though it did not specify where the base was.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Iran made a "big mistake" by attacking its neighbors in the Persian Gulf, leading regional allies to cooperate more closely with Washington on freezing Iranian funds.
"We had many very good allies who maybe weren't completely transparent with us on the money — Iranian money that was in their banking systems — all of a sudden became very compliant in terms of being willing to turn over accounts or help us freeze block accounts," Bessent told Fox News.
"And then the third part was the incredible blockade. I really think it's the economic blockade of funds and the physical blockade of the ships not going in or out of the Iranian ports," he added.
"Kharg Island is shut down. That's their big oil loading facilities, and that means that they're going to have to start taking down the wells," Bessent said.
President Donald Trump has toughened the terms of a potential framework for a deal to end the war in Iran and sent the proposed changes back to the country for consideration, the New York Times reported, citing three officials.
It was not immediately clear what changes had been made to the text of the agreement, the report said.
Trump has been concerned about parts of the potential deal that would include unfreezing funds for Iran, the report said, citing two officials.
Trump has also been frustrated by how long it has taken for Iran to respond to US proposals, one official said.
The proposals have been hammered out with the involvement of intermediaries, including from Pakistan, the report said.
One official added that Trump’s changes were potentially intended to speed up the process by putting pressure on Iran to accept the framework already sent to Iran’s supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, for approval.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said President Donald Trump would ensure Iran kept its promises under any agreement and warned that any deal would be enforced militarily and economically.
"What I have confidence in is that President Trump's going to hold them to it," Bessent said in an interview with Fox News.
"That with the Iranians, we'll see. Their government, as I've said, we didn't have regime change, but we changed the regime," he said.
"The first layer was decapitated, second layer decapitated. We're on the third group so maybe they have seen what happened to the others and they see what President Trump is willing to do," he added.
"So if President Trump agrees to this deal, I would tell the Iranian leaders right now, he will enforce it. And both military and economically," Bessent said.