Iran’s Revolutionary Guards navy said on Sunday that 28 vessels, including oil tankers, container ships and other commercial vessels, crossed the Strait of Hormuz over the past 24 hours after receiving permits.
The IRGC navy said the ships passed with its coordination and security support.
It said the Persian Gulf belonged to Muslim countries in the region and accused the US military of being the main cause of insecurity there.
Police in Iran sealed a cafe over accusations that it promoted what authorities called “satanic activities,” state media reported on Sunday.
A video from inside the cafe on Tehran’s Valiasr Street was also released, which appeared to show men and women seated around tables during a live music performance.
In the footage, some audience members could be seen clapping, filming with phones and moving their heads to the music as a performer performed near a microphone and music stand.
The report said Tehran’s public venues police acted after receiving reports about the cafe’s activities.
Police in Iran sealed a cafe over accusations that it promoted what authorities called “satanic activities,” state media reported on Sunday.
A video from inside the cafe on Tehran’s Valiasr Street was also released, which appeared to show men and women seated around tables during a live music performance.
In the footage, some audience members could be seen clapping, filming with phones and moving their heads to the music as a performer performed near a microphone and music stand.
The report said Tehran’s public venues police acted after receiving reports about the cafe’s activities.
Authorities accused the cafe of holding Western music events and providing a setting for what officers described as “deviant sects,” involving young men and women.
They also said customers at the cafe had been seen making “strange and unusual movements.”
In May 2024, police arrested over 260 people at an underground rock music festival, branding the event a “satanist gathering.”
Iran’s authorities have ordered the seizure of assets belonging to 75 people in Markazi province on accusations of working with “hostile media,” judiciary-affiliated Mizan News reported on Sunday.
The prosecutor in the central city of Arak said the cases were against those it accused of supporting Iran’s adversaries and trying to inflame public unrest.
“Betrayal of the homeland and cooperation with the enemies of the Iranian nation is a stain of shame for which the law has prescribed deterrent punishments,” read the report.
President Donald Trump said Iran agreed not only not to develop a nuclear weapon but also not to acquire one through other means, describing the distinction as an important change in the negotiations.
"I would rather get a deal, because we can open the Strait immediately upon signing. The one guarantee that I have to have is that there will be no nuclear weapons. They've agreed to that, and it was very interesting. They said they originally said we will not develop a nuclear weapon," Trump said. "I said, well, what happens if you buy a nuclear weapon? So now it says we will not develop or in any way purchase a military weapon. That's a big difference. So we're getting what we want slowly, very tough negotiators, and it takes a long time, but I'm in no hurry."