US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Thursday that Washington does not have “unlimited patience” with Iran and suggested military strikes could resume if diplomacy fails.

“We did not have a regime change in Iran, but we changed the regime,” Bessent said during a White House briefing, arguing that the Iranian government, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps and the religious leadership were struggling to communicate after US strikes.

“We are being patient,” Bessent said. “President Trump always prefers a peace deal, so everything that we have done thus far has been defensive, and at present that is what we will continue doing.”

Bessent added that strikes could resume if US President Donald Trump concludes that a peace agreement is not possible.