CENTCOM releases photos of F-22 refueling over Middle East
United States Central Command released on X on Tuesday photos showing a US Air Force F-22 Raptor stealth fighter being refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker while flying over the Middle East.
United States Central Command released on X on Tuesday photos showing a US Air Force F-22 Raptor stealth fighter being refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker while flying over the Middle East.
Iranian political analyst Mostafa Najafi said on Tuesday the United States moved away from what he described as a failed regime-change approach and is now pursuing a phase of “crisis management” through gradual and comprehensive pressure on Iran.
"Washington after the ceasefire adjusted its strategy toward Iran, combining military pressure, maritime containment and diplomacy in a fluid strategy rather than large-scale bombing or full war," he said.
Najafi said the United States was unlikely to make major concessions in any negotiations with Iran and would not significantly lift sanctions on a country it seeks to change.
US Senator Lindsey Graham responded on Tuesday to remarks by Pakistan’s defense minister rejecting any agreement involving Israel, saying Pakistan’s role as a mediator in Iran-related diplomacy is “problematic” and raising concerns over its stance on Israel and the Abraham Accords.
"It has been apparent to me for quite a while that Pakistan as a mediator is more than problematic. Their animosity towards Israel is long standing. It is undeniable that Iranian military aircraft are being housed on Pakistani air bases and past rhetoric from the highest Pakistani officials against Israel is disturbing," Graham posted on X.
"As to the defense minister’s comments about the Abraham Accords, saying that Pakistan would never join because they don’t trust Israel: The clip may be a year old, but I fear the sentiment is fresh. In that regard, it is imperative that Pakistan give an answer now to President Trump’s call to join the Abraham Accords," he added.
Exiled prince Reza Pahlavi on Tuesday condemned the issuance of death sentences for four Iranian people, describing the move as further evidence of what it called the Islamic Republic’s use of executions as a tool of repression, his media office said.
In a statement, the office said the individuals - identified as Milad Armoon, Mohammad mehdi Hosseini, Mehdi Imani, and Navid Najaran - were among protesters from Iran’s 2022 demonstrations targeted by a judicial system it said had been turned into an instrument of intimidation and control.
"The silence from the international community in the face of executions of Iranian protesters amounted to a moral and political failure and continued inaction allows the authorities to intensify repression," the statement said.
Bahrain foreign minister said on Tuesday Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz disrupted global energy markets and trade, and caused significant economic losses, while prompting emergency measures in several countries to protect consumers.
Speaking at the UN Security Council, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani called on Iran to comply with its international obligations and the principles of good neighborliness, adding the need to ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and other international waterways, and to end support for proxy groups and destabilizing activities.
As internet access returned across Iran after nearly three months of disruption, viewers told Iran International the restoration felt less like relief than the overdue return of a basic right after weeks of damage to livelihoods and daily life.
Several viewers said joy was impossible after what the country had endured.
“I am not happy that the internet has been restored, because 40,000 other people will never come online again,” one viewer wrote, referring to the victims of Iran's crackdown on thousands of protesters in January.
Another viewer said the restoration should not erase the memory of those killed.
“We were finally able to connect to the internet after some time, thank God,” the viewer wrote. “In memory of the fallen, whose names live on.”
A third message struck a similar tone: “Now that the internet is back, let’s remember our fallen even more. Hoping for freedom.”
For many, the return of access was framed as a right that should never have been taken away.
“Hello, we're finally connected, but it was not fair to be cut off for 88 days,” one person said.
Another viewer from Mahallat in central Iran wrote: “After 90 days, from Mahallat, we are supposed to get excited about the restoration of something that is every human being’s right.”
A viewer wrote: “Today, after three months, I connected. My dear people, please don’t lose hope. This is not the final battle.”
No favor
Others welcomed the reconnection but rejected any portrayal of it as a government favor.
“People of Iran, the internet is our natural right,” one viewer wrote. “Be happy, but don’t think this is a privilege they have given us. We will not surrender.”
Another message said: “I am pleased that international internet has been restored for the public. This is every citizen’s natural and basic right. Very good and bright things await the Persians and this land. Wait a little. Javid Shah, Payandeh Iran.”
Some viewers said the authorities had failed to use internet access as leverage.
“After several days, they opened the internet again,” one person wrote. “They thought they could fool us with the internet.”
Another message said the connection had returned only partially: “The internet has finally been restored, of course with a thousand hardships and low speed.”
A young viewer described exhaustion with daily life in Iran.
“I was only just able to connect,” the viewer wrote. “I am a girl from the 2010s generation. Even I am tired now. Every day the situation is getting worse and worse. I just hope that in the end all of us will see our Iran free. Long Live the Shah.”
Internet Pro
Several messages focused on the so-called “Internet Pro” plan, a tiered internet access system rolled out during the blackout, praising those who refused to use it despite being able to.
“From Bojnourd: I wanted to send my greetings to everyone who had the option of using Internet Pro but honorably chose not to,” one viewer wrote. “Freedom is your right more than anyone’s.”
“The Internet Pro plan failed. Thanks to those who did not submit to this humiliation and shame, and I feel sorry for those who did," a user wrote.
Another viewer linked the restoration to wider economic pain, using sarcasm to address officials.
“Bless your hand for ordering the international internet to be restored,” the viewer wrote. “Now, if it is not too much trouble, order those whose online businesses were destroyed to return to work, those whose lives fell apart to return to their homes and families, and those who were thrown onto the streets because of rent to go back to their homes.”
Others were skeptical of the motives behind the restoration.
“Don’t be too happy about the internet being restored,” one person wrote. “They restored the internet so they can activate their mining farms, and that means seven or eight hours of power cuts a day.”
For some, the strongest feeling was not relief but a sense of permanent rupture.
“After more than 80 days, we connected with difficulty,” one viewer wrote. “Once again, as always, we realized that no one is thinking about us, and in the end it is just us and ourselves. Even if everything goes back to the way it was, we will not go back.”