Xi praises Pakistan’s role in Iran-US mediation
Chinese President Xi Jinping praised Pakistan’s role in mediating between Iran and the United States during a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing on Monday.
Chinese President Xi Jinping praised Pakistan’s role in mediating between Iran and the United States during a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing on Monday.
A senior Iranian military commander said on Monday that the country’s military capacity remained intact despite claims that its naval, air and missile capabilities had been destroyed.
The commander of Khatam al-Anbiya joint military command said Iran had shown on the battlefield that its capacities remained in place and that it would continue fighting.
Ali Abdollahi added that Iran’s military equipment was being upgraded to match current conditions.
Iran said on Monday that no agreement with the United States was imminent, despite progress toward a framework in talks aimed at ending the war.
Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said the two sides had reached conclusions on many issues but that did not mean they were close to signing an agreement.
He said the focus of talks remained ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon, and that the possible MOU did not include specific details on managing the Strait of Hormuz.
The spokesman said management of the strait belonged to coastal countries and denied that Iran planned to charge tolls, saying any services provided could carry a cost but should not be presented as tolls.
He also said the current focus of negotiations was ending the war, not the details of the nuclear issue.
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf kept his post on Monday after lawmakers held elections for the parliament’s presiding board, state media reported.
More than 270 of the 285 members of parliament took part in the vote, according to the reports.
The election was held despite parliament having been closed since the start of the Iran war.
If the United States meets its commitments and a first-stage MoU advances, Iran’s nuclear file could be reviewed during 60-day talks, Iran's semi-official ISNA reported on Monday, citing a senior Iranian diplomat.
“The nuclear issue, enrichment and stockpiles of highly enriched uranium will be reviewed in 60-day talks in exchange for the lifting of sanctions and the full release of Iran’s blocked assets, and US forces will fully withdraw from the areas around Iran,” he was quoted as saying.
He added that management of the Strait of Hormuz was a matter between Iran and Oman, and Tehran was negotiating the issue with Muscat.
Iran would not give in to force or threats during talks with the United States, the spokesman for parliament’s national security committee said on Monday.
Ebrahim Rezaei said US threats should not be taken seriously and that time was no longer working in Washington’s favor.
“Do not believe the bluff of the defeated president. Time is working against the Americans,” he wrote in a post on X.