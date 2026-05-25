Iran said on Monday that no agreement with the United States was imminent, despite progress toward a framework in talks aimed at ending the war.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said the two sides had reached conclusions on many issues but that did not mean they were close to signing an agreement.

He said the focus of talks remained ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon, and that the possible MOU did not include specific details on managing the Strait of Hormuz.

The spokesman said management of the strait belonged to coastal countries and denied that Iran planned to charge tolls, saying any services provided could carry a cost but should not be presented as tolls.

He also said the current focus of negotiations was ending the war, not the details of the nuclear issue.