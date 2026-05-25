Iran says any NPT decision will follow official process
Iran said on Monday that any decision on Iran’s membership or suspension of membership in international treaties, including the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, would follow a clear decision-making mechanism.
Asked about earlier comments by Mohsen Rezaei, a military adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader, on a possible withdrawal from the NPT, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said any decision made through that mechanism would be binding for the foreign ministry.