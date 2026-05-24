British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Sunday that any US-Iran agreement must reopen the Strait of Hormuz with unconditional and unrestricted freedom of navigation.
“I welcome the progress towards an agreement between the US and Iran,” Starmer wrote in a post on X. “We need to see an agreement that brings the conflict to an end and reopens the Strait of Hormuz, with unconditional and unrestricted freedom of navigation.”
He also said Iran must never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon and that Britain would work with international partners toward a long-term diplomatic settlement.
Iran’s digital hardware market has yet to recover from wartime disruption, with shortages, volatile prices and rising import costs pushing laptops, mobile phones and computer parts further beyond the reach of many consumers, an economic website reported on Saturday.
Traders and consumers say prices for phones, laptops and computer components now shift daily as importers grapple with currency pressures, supply uncertainty and disruptions to long-established trade routes through the United Arab Emirates, according to Eghtesad News.
“Today’s price is only valid for today,” has become a common refrain among sellers in Iran’s technology markets, reflecting uncertainty over replacement costs and future supplies, the report added.
Iran executed political prisoner Mojtaba Kian on Sunday after convicting him on accusations tied to cooperation with Israel and the United States, bringing the number of people put to death on political and security-related charges since March 17 to at least 37.
The judiciary’s Mizan news agency said Kian was convicted of “intelligence activity for Israel and the United States” and sending information related to Iran’s defense industries,
Kian, Mizan said, was accused of transmitting coordinates and information about defense industry units to “networks affiliated with Israel and the United States” during attacks by the two countries against the Islamic Republic. The judiciary said a court sentenced him to death and confiscation of property.
Mizan said fewer than 50 days passed between Kian’s arrest and execution on May 24, describing the case as part of orders for “decisive and swift” handling of files linked to alleged cooperation with Israel and the United States.
The execution marks a sharp increase in the pace of political and security-related executions in Iran over recent weeks.
The HRANA human rights news agency previously reported that the Islamic Republic executed at least 52 prisoners on political and security-related charges between March 2025 and 2026.
Based on those figures, the rate of such executions has risen from roughly one per week earlier in the year to about one every two days over the past two months.
Concerns over accelerated prosecutions
The speed of Kian’s arrest, prosecution and execution has deepened concerns over due process in political and security-related cases in Iran.
Cases involving espionage and national security accusations in the Islamic Republic have long drawn scrutiny from rights groups and lawyers over allegations of forced confessions, torture, restricted access to independent lawyers and denial of fair trial guarantees.
Iran’s judiciary did not disclose the exact date of Kian’s arrest, details of court proceedings, whether he or his family had access to a lawyer of their choosing or how the Supreme Court reviewed the case.
Thousands detained after attacks
Iranian security forces have detained thousands of people across the country on political and security accusations since attacks by the United States and Israel began on February 28.
Police chief Ahmadreza Radan said on May 17 that security forces had arrested 6,500 people since the start of the conflict.
Radan described the detainees as “traitors and spies,” accusations that lawyers and human rights organizations say Iranian authorities frequently use against opponents and protesters.
Human rights groups have warned that mass arrests combined with accelerated judicial proceedings in security cases could place more detainees at risk of execution.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said no major decision would be taken outside the framework of the Supreme National Security Council or without the approval of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, according to remarks published on Sunday.
Speaking at a meeting with managers from Iran’s state broadcaster, Pezeshkian said all branches of government and public platforms should support decisions made in the field of diplomacy.
“When a decision is made in the field of diplomacy, all institutions, platforms and political currents must support it,” Pezeshkian said.
“I have always tried not to say anything contrary to the leader’s position or take a stance that fuels division among the pillars of the system and allows the enemy to exploit it,” he said.
Any potential breakthrough over the Strait of Hormuz would depend on Iran accepting and complying with a proposed framework under discussion, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sunday.
“We think we've made some progress on the outline of something that, if it works, could give us that outcome,” Rubio said alongside his Indian counterpart in New Delhi.
Further negotiations, Rubio said, would still be needed, adding that any agreement would require “full Iranian acceptance and then compliance.”
“There is the possibility that over the next few hours, the world will get some good news,” Rubio said, referring to developments related to the Strait of Hormuz.
The goal, he added, remained ensuring the world no longer faced the threat of an Iranian nuclear weapon.
Rubio also said attacks on commercial vessels were “totally illegal.”