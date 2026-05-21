White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller said in a Fox News interview on Wednesday that Iran “has a choice to make” between accepting a deal “satisfactory to the United States” or facing “a punishment from our military the likes of which has not been seen in modern history,” warning of severe consequences if Tehran refuses US terms.

"Iran has a choice to make: they can either agree to a piece of paper that is satisfactory to the United States, or they can face a punishment from our military the likes of which has not been seen in modern history. That's the choice they face," Miller said.