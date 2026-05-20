Germany’s domestic intelligence agency warned Iran could step up operations in Europe after the war, including against Jewish and Israeli institutions, Iranian dissidents and other perceived opponents, European news website Euractiv reported.

“The BfV (Bundesamt für Verfassungsschutz) assesses that, following the end of the war, the Iranian regime could deploy its intelligence services to track down and target opponents of the regime,” Euractiv quoted Germany’s domestic intelligence service as saying.

The agency said it was investigating people based in Germany who had traveled to Iran for military training or had “placed themselves in the service” of Iranian authorities.

Euractiv cited intelligence sources as saying several dozen people had left Germany for Iran and later worked on behalf of the regime, including two men from Hamburg who appeared in a propaganda video at a Basij checkpoint carrying assault rifles.

The BfV said Iranian intelligence services were willing to use methods amounting to state terrorism, ranging from threats and surveillance to preparations for attack plots. It said the threat to Jewish, Israeli and Iranian opposition targets in Germany “remains high.”