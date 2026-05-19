A US military investigation into a blast at an elementary school in Minab, a city in Iran’s southern Hormozgan province, is “complex” because the school was located on an active Iranian cruise missile site, US Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper told Congress on Tuesday.

Reuters previously reported that an initial internal US military investigation found US forces were likely responsible for the destruction of the school in Minab.

Iranian authorities say 168 students, most of them girls, were killed in the Feb. 28 blast, which took place on the first day of the war.