Iran vows combat readiness, says US pause masks threat of wider attack
Iran’s deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi accused Washington of presenting threats as a “chance for peace,” saying Tehran was ready to confront any military attack after US President Donald Trump said he had temporarily halted a strike on Iran while remaining prepared for wider action at any moment.
“Iran, united and resolute, is ready to confront any military aggression,” Gharibabadi said. “For us, surrender has no meaning; we either win or become martyrs.”