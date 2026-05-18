CENTOM says 84 ships redirected under US blockade on Iran
US Central Command said on Monday its forces had redirected 84 commercial vessels and disabled four since the US blockade on Iran came into effect on April 13.
US Central Command said on Monday its forces had redirected 84 commercial vessels and disabled four since the US blockade on Iran came into effect on April 13.
President Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social that even if Iran’s navy and air force were destroyed, its military surrendered and its leaders signed “documents of surrender,” major US media outlets would still portray it as a victory for Tehran.
"The Dumacrats and Media have totally lost their way. They have gone absolutely CRAZY!!!"
Iran's updated proposal for a deal to end the war is not a meaningful improvement and is insufficient for a deal, Axios reported citing a senior US official and a source briefed on the issue.
The US will have to continue the negotiations "through bombs" if Iran won't shift its position, the US official was quoted as saying.
The report said Tehran's new proposal includes more words on Iran's commitment not to pursue a nuclear weapon, but no detailed commitments about suspending uranium enrichment or handing over its existing stockpile of highly enriched uranium.
The US official quoted by Axios also said no sanctions relief will happen "for free" without reciprocal action by Iran, after Iranian state media claimed the US had agreed to waive Iran's oil sanctions during the negotiations.
Major differences remain between Iranian and US negotiating texts despite changes in Washington’s latest draft, the IRGC-linked Tasnim news agency reported citing an informed source close to Tehran’s negotiating team who accused the United States of “excessive demands” and “lack of realism.”
“Iran’s frozen assets must be returned to the Iranian people in a clear and definitive manner, and paper promises are of no use,” the source said, adding that disagreements remain over the release of the funds despite some US assurances.
The source also said Tehran was serious about demanding compensation from the United States over the March war. Washington, the source said, has spoken of establishing a development and reconstruction fund but remains far from Iran’s demands on the amount and other issues.
The source dismissed US demands on Iran’s nuclear program as “political excuses” and said Washington was still trying to link talks on ending the war to the nuclear issue.
“The Americans must understand that Iran will by no means agree to ending the war in exchange for nuclear commitments,” the source said.
The source added that Iran has no intention of building nuclear weapons and that the claim was “an excuse and deception” by the United States, saying Tehran’s latest text also emphasized that position.
Iran’s newly announced Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) warned that any passage through the Strait of Hormuz without permission from Iranian authorities would be considered illegal.
"Navigation within the introduced boundaries of the Strait of Hormuz, which were previously determined by the Armed Forces and authorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran, is contingent upon full coordination with these entities, and passage without permission will be considered illegal," the PGSA said in a post on X Monday.
Alcatel Submarine Networks, the world’s largest cable-laying company, has paused subsea cable repair operations in the Persian Gulf after Iran demanded permits and “protection fees” for seabed infrastructure, maritime AI company Windward said on Monday.
Alcatel issued force majeure notices for Persian Gulf operations, effectively pausing repair crews in waters near the conflict zone, Windward said.
The pause comes as the IRGC has demanded foreign cable operators obtain Iranian permits and pay “protection fees” to maintain seabed infrastructure in Iranian territorial waters.
Of the dozens of submarine cables crossing the Persian Gulf, only two — FALCON and GBI — pass directly through Iranian territorial waters, according to telecommunications research company TeleGeography cited in the report.
Windward said the key risk was that damaged cables could remain unrepaired if repair vessels cannot safely enter or work in the area.