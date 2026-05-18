Attack on UAE nuclear plant dangerous, unacceptable, India says
India expressed deep concern on Monday after a drone attack on the Barakah nuclear facility in the United Arab Emirates, calling it a “dangerous escalation” and urging restraint.
“India is deeply concerned at the attack targeting the Barakah nuclear facility in the UAE. Such actions are unacceptable and represent a dangerous escalation. We urgently call for restraint and a return to dialogue and diplomacy,” the country’s foreign ministry said in a statement.