Iran MP says Tehran proposal offers US way out of impasse
A member of parliament’s national security committee said Monday that Iran’s latest proposal to the United States offers possible ways out of the current deadlock while maintaining Tehran’s core demands.
Abbas Golroo described the proposal as “good,” saying it showed Iran was insisting on what it sees as its rights while also seeking solutions to move negotiations forward. “The ball is in the Americans’ court,” Golroo said, adding that it remained to be seen whether Washington would return to talks.