Pakistan interior minister meets Iran parliament speaker in Tehran
Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in Tehran on Sunday, Iranian media reported.
Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in Tehran on Sunday, Iranian media reported.
The UAE’s defense ministry said on Sunday it was investigating the source of a drone attack that hit a generator outside the Barakah nuclear power plant in Abu Dhabi.
The ministry said it dealt “successfully” with two drones, while a third hit a generator near the plant.
It said the drones were launched from the “western border,” without providing further details.
Jordan condemned on Sunday a drone attack on the UAE that sparked a fire outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, calling it a violation of the country’s sovereignty.
Jordan’s foreign ministry said the attack threatened the UAE’s security, stability and territorial integrity.
It said Jordan stood in full solidarity with the UAE and supported any measures Abu Dhabi takes to protect its sovereignty, security and the safety of citizens and residents.
Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held talks at Iran’s presidency in Tehran during a visit to the Iranian capital, according to a press statement from Pakistan’s embassy on Sunday.
The statement said Naqvi spent nearly three hours at the presidency, where Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi were also present.
Naqvi also held a private meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian that lasted about 90 minutes, with Momeni also attending, the statement said.
The International Atomic Energy Agency said on Sunday it has been informed that radiation levels remained normal at the UAE’s Barakah nuclear power plant after a drone strike caused a fire in an electrical generator outside the plant’s inner perimeter.
The IAEA said it had been informed by the UAE that no injuries were reported and that emergency diesel generators were providing power to Unit 3 of the plant.
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi expressed grave concern over the incident and said military activity threatening nuclear safety was unacceptable.
The agency said it was in constant contact with UAE authorities and was ready to provide assistance if needed.
Pressure on Iran’s housing market is pushing a rise in shared living arrangements in small urban apartments, with landlords and tenants increasingly dividing limited space to cope with rising rents and mortgage costs, according to local media.
A report by Peyam-e Ma documents a growing trend in which 40–60 square meter apartments are being split between unrelated occupants as rent levels outpace incomes and turn standard tenancy into negotiated cohabitation.