Hormuz shipping remains largely frozen - Bloomberg
Commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remained largely frozen on Sunday, with only limited vessel movements observed and most tied to Iranian-linked shipping, Bloomberg reported.
Tracking data showed daily transits through the waterway rose to 10 ships on Saturday from five the previous day, driven by a small wave of incoming Iranian-linked vessels, according to the report, which added that no transits had been observed on Sunday morning.