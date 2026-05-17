Iran, Qatar foreign ministers hold phone call
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a phone call with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Iranian media reported.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a phone call with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Iranian media reported.
Qatar condemned the drone attack on the United Arab Emirates that targeted the Barakah nuclear power plant, calling it a “blatant violation” of international law and a serious threat to regional security and stability.
The attack “crossed all red lines” by targeting vital facilities and civilian infrastructure, Qatar’s foreign ministry said in a statement.
Qatar expressed “full solidarity with the United Arab Emirates and its support for all measures it takes to preserve its sovereignty, security and the safety of its facilities,” the ministry added.
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham called for more US military action against Iran, saying Tehran should be weakened further, in an interview with NBC News.
“I think the status quo is hurting us all. The longer the (Strait of Hormuz) is closed, the more we try to pursue a deal that never happens, the stronger Iran gets,” Graham said on NBC’s Meet the Press program on Sunday.
“There’s nothing to suggest that the people in charge now are any different in terms of the regime’s goal to terrorize the world, destroy Israel, come after us,” he added.
“What President Trump has done has been amazing militarily, but there’s more targets to be had, and there’s things we can do to hurt (Iran),” Graham said.
The UAE’s defense ministry said on Sunday it was investigating the source of a drone attack that hit a generator outside the Barakah nuclear power plant in Abu Dhabi.
The ministry said it dealt “successfully” with two drones, while a third hit a generator near the plant.
It said the drones were launched from the “western border,” without providing further details.
Jordan condemned on Sunday a drone attack on the UAE that sparked a fire outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, calling it a violation of the country’s sovereignty.
Jordan’s foreign ministry said the attack threatened the UAE’s security, stability and territorial integrity.
It said Jordan stood in full solidarity with the UAE and supported any measures Abu Dhabi takes to protect its sovereignty, security and the safety of citizens and residents.
Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held talks at Iran’s presidency in Tehran during a visit to the Iranian capital, according to a press statement from Pakistan’s embassy on Sunday.
The statement said Naqvi spent nearly three hours at the presidency, where Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi were also present.
Naqvi also held a private meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian that lasted about 90 minutes, with Momeni also attending, the statement said.