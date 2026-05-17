Qatar condemned the drone attack on the United Arab Emirates that targeted the Barakah nuclear power plant, calling it a “blatant violation” of international law and a serious threat to regional security and stability.

The attack “crossed all red lines” by targeting vital facilities and civilian infrastructure, Qatar’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Qatar expressed “full solidarity with the United Arab Emirates and its support for all measures it takes to preserve its sovereignty, security and the safety of its facilities,” the ministry added.