Pakistan, Qatar PMs discuss regional issues
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Qatar’s prime minister and foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani discussed “the evolving regional and international situation,” in a phone call, Pakistan’s prime minister’s office said in a statement on Sunday.
Sharif thanked Qatar for its “strong endorsement and support” for Pakistan-led peace efforts aimed at “de-escalation and promoting regional peace and stability,” the statement said.