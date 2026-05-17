Republican Senator Lindsey Graham called for more US military action against Iran, saying Tehran should be weakened further, in an interview with NBC News.

“I think the status quo is hurting us all. The longer the (Strait of Hormuz) is closed, the more we try to pursue a deal that never happens, the stronger Iran gets,” Graham said on NBC’s Meet the Press program on Sunday.

“There’s nothing to suggest that the people in charge now are any different in terms of the regime’s goal to terrorize the world, destroy Israel, come after us,” he added.

“What President Trump has done has been amazing militarily, but there’s more targets to be had, and there’s things we can do to hurt (Iran),” Graham said.