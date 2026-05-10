US says over 20 warships enforcing Iran blockade - CENTCOM
More than 20 US warships are enforcing the blockade against Iran, with US forces redirecting 61 commercial vessels and disabling four to ensure compliance, US Central Command said on Sunday.
More than 20 US warships are enforcing the blockade against Iran, with US forces redirecting 61 commercial vessels and disabling four to ensure compliance, US Central Command said on Sunday.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Iran’s highly enriched uranium must be removed, saying the war had achieved “a great deal” but was not over, in an interview with CBS News’ 60 Minutes program.
“I think it accomplished a great deal, but it’s not over,” Netanyahu said.
Asked about Iran’s highly enriched uranium, Netanyahu said: “It can be done physically.”
Iran's deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs warned France and Britain against deploying warships near the Strait of Hormuz, saying any cooperation with US actions in the waterway would face an immediate response from Iran’s armed forces.
“The presence of French and British warships, or those of any other country, for possible cooperation with the United States’ illegal actions in the Strait of Hormuz, contrary to international law, will be met with a decisive and immediate response by Iran’s armed forces,” Kazem Gharibabadi, said in a post on X.
He added that Paris and London were “strongly advised not to further complicate the situation.”
US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said he expected Iran to respond “very soon” to the latest US peace proposal.
“Things are tough for the leaders of Iran right now, and I think they’ve got growing motivation to make a deal,” Wright told Face the Nation on CBS News.
Wright said the United States expected the eventual outcome to include free passage through the Strait of Hormuz and an end to Iran’s nuclear program.
“At the end of the day, we’ll have free flow of traffic through the Straits of Hormuz, and we will have an end to the Iranian nuclear program,” he said.
Wright said ending Iran’s nuclear program would most likely be achieved through negotiations, but “doesn’t necessarily have to be achieved by negotiation.”
Iran’s proposed text in response to the latest US proposal focuses on ending the war on all fronts, especially in Lebanon, state media said on Sunday.
The United Arab Emirates strongly condemned drone attacks on Kuwait on Sunday, calling them terrorist acts and a threat to Kuwait’s sovereignty and security.
The ministry said the UAE stood in full solidarity with Kuwait and supported all measures to preserve its security and stability.