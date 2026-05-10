A Panama-flagged bulk carrier bound for Brazil passed through the Strait of Hormuz using a route designated by Iran’s armed forces, IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News reported on Sunday.

The vessel was identified as the Mdl Toofan, with the report saying it had departed from Saudi Arabia’s Ras al-Khair port and was headed to Rio Grande.

The ship had tried to pass through the strait on May 4 but was turned back by Iranian armed forces, according to the report.