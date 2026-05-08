US Central Command said on Friday its forces disabled two Iranian-flagged empty oil tankers before they could enter an Iranian port on the Gulf of Oman in violation of the US blockade.

"US forces disabled M/T Sea Star III and M/T Sevda, May 8, prior to both vessels entering an Iranian port on the Gulf of Oman in violation of the ongoing US blockade," CENTCOM said in a statement.

"A U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet from USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) disabled both tankers after firing precision munitions into their smokestacks, preventing the non-compliant ships from entering Iran," it added.

The statement said American forces also disabled Iranian-flagged M/T Hasna on May 6 "as it attempted to sail to an Iranian port in the Gulf of Oman."

"All three vessels are no longer transiting to Iran."