Clashes between Iranian and US forces in the Persian Gulf have stopped for now, a military source quoted by IRGC-affiliated Tasnim said, but warned they could resume if American forces “enter the Persian Gulf again” or interfere with Iranian vessels.
The source described the US military’s attack on Iranian tankers as a violation of the ceasefire, saying any further attack would receive Iran’s “crushing response.”
US Central Command said on Friday its forces disabled two Iranian-flagged empty oil tankers before they could enter an Iranian port on the Gulf of Oman in violation of the US blockade.
"US forces disabled M/T Sea Star III and M/T Sevda, May 8, prior to both vessels entering an Iranian port on the Gulf of Oman in violation of the ongoing US blockade," CENTCOM said in a statement.
"A U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet from USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) disabled both tankers after firing precision munitions into their smokestacks, preventing the non-compliant ships from entering Iran," it added.
The statement said American forces also disabled Iranian-flagged M/T Hasna on May 6 "as it attempted to sail to an Iranian port in the Gulf of Oman."
"All three vessels are no longer transiting to Iran."
Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Friday that Tehran was still reviewing the US proposal aimed at ending the conflict and would announce its position once a final decision was made.
“Regarding the negotiations, the proposal is under review and once we reach a final conclusion, we will certainly announce it,” Baghaei told Tasnim news agency.
Referring to overnight exchanges of fire, Baghaei said Iran remained “nominally in a ceasefire situation,” adding that the country’s armed forces were closely monitoring developments and would respond “with full force to any aggression or adventurism.”
Iranian cleric Ahmad Alamolhoda said rising prices in Iran were helping achieve the same objectives the country’s enemies sought through bombing attacks during the recent war.
“What the enemy wanted to create through bombardment, some people now want to create through profiteering,” Alamolhoda said, adding that rising prices were making people dissatisfied and that those responsible were “US foot soldiers inside the country.”
He accused unnamed actors of raising prices for dairy products, cars, petrochemicals and steel.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday that the international community could not accept Iran asserting control over the Strait of Hormuz, warning it would set a dangerous global precedent.
“Iran now claims that they have a right to control an international waterway,” Rubio said. “The world is going to have to decide whether it is prepared to normalize that.”
Rubio said the United States was pursuing a diplomatic solution and working on a UN Security Council resolution aimed at preventing Iran from controlling or mining the strait.
“If the answer is no, we don’t want to normalize it, then you better have something more than just strongly worded statements to back it up,” he said.
Rubio also said humanitarian aid remained trapped inside the Persian Gulf because of the situation around the waterway.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday that the United States would respond forcefully to any Iranian attacks on US naval vessels, warning that forces threatening American ships would be “blown up.”
“If they threaten Americans, they’re going to get blown up,” Rubio said when discussing recent clashes between US and Iranian forces near the Strait of Hormuz.
Rubio said the US response to Iranian fire on American destroyers was separate from “Operation Epic Fury,” which he described as an offensive campaign targeting Iran’s missile launchers, navy, air force and military factories.
“If you fire on a US Navy ship, what are we supposed to do?” Rubio said. “Of course we fired back at them.”
He also warned Iranian fast-boat units against approaching US naval vessels, saying: “We’re going to blow those boats up if they’re coming towards our boats.”