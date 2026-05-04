UAE says air defenses responding to another missile threat
UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said air defense systems were responding to another missile threat on Monday.
UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said air defense systems were responding to another missile threat on Monday.
Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Iran’s attack on the United Arab Emirates amounted to a renewal of its war against US and Israeli allies in the region.
“The United Arab Emirates, our strategic ally, has just been attacked by Iran,” Bennett said on X.
“This is, in effect, a declaration of the renewal of Iran’s war against the allies of the United States and Israel across the region,” he added.
Bennett said the regional alliance was vital to Israel’s security and to what he called moderate partners in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf.
“Iran continues to try to intimidate the region and poses a threat to global security,” he said.
“We stand with our ally,” he added.
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it received a report of an incident 14 nautical miles west of Mina Saqr in the United Arab Emirates, with a third party reporting that a vessel was on fire.
UKMTO said the vessel had requested other vessels in the area to keep a safe distance, adding that the cause of the fire had not been verified.
British couple Lindsay and Craig Foreman, sentenced to 10 years in prison on espionage charges in Iran, have been barred from visiting each other in Tehran’s Evin prison for three weeks, sources familiar with the matter told Iran International.
The Foremans, both in their 50s, were arrested in January 2025 while on a motorcycle trip through Iran. Their family says they had valid visas, a licensed guide, and an approved itinerary. They deny the espionage charges.
The Foremans are being held in separate wings of Tehran’s Evin prison, which rights groups have long criticized over alleged torture and inhumane conditions.
A source familiar with the matter said visits between political prisoners and their families were cut off after the Iran-US-Israel war began, with cabin visits restored for some prisoners only in the past two to three weeks.
The source said prisoners with relatives also held in Evin had been allowed ward-to-ward visits.
But when Lindsay and Craig Foreman asked prison officials on Sunday to see each other, they were told they had been banned from both in-person and cabin visits for three weeks because of their BBC World interview, the source said.
Lindsay Foreman said in the interview that her situation was frightening, adding that while it would one day end for them, “for these people it may never end.”
Craig Foreman said four of his cellmates had been taken away for their sentences to be carried out since he was transferred to Evin, with news of their executions broadcast on state television the following day.
Britain’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has previously said it was “deeply concerned” by the couple’s detention and that it continued to raise the case directly with Iranian authorities.
Rights groups and Western governments have long accused Iran of engaging in so-called “hostage diplomacy” by detaining foreign nationals to gain political or economic concessions, an allegation Tehran rejects, saying it faces Western intelligence infiltration.
Authorities in Fujairah said a fire broke out at the Fujairah Petroleum Industries Zone after what they described as a drone strike from Iran, with civil defense teams working to bring the blaze under control.
Fujairah Civil Defense teams are continuing efforts to bring the blaze under control, officials said.
The UAE Defense Ministry says four cruise missiles launched from Iran were detected toward various areas across the country.
"Three were successfully engaged over the country’s territorial waters, while one fell in the sea."
The ministry said the sounds heard in different parts of the country are a result of air defense systems engaging threats.