EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Monday that the timing of a planned US drawdown of 5,000 troops from Germany came as a surprise.

“The timing of this announcement comes as a surprise,” Kallas said at a European Political Community summit in Armenia.

She said the move showed Europe needed to strengthen its role within NATO and “really do more.”

“The American troops are not in Europe only for protecting the European interests, but also the American interests,” she added.