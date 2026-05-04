Dubai Airports scaling up operations after airspace restored
Dubai Airports is scaling up operations in line with regional routing capacity after UAE airspace was fully restored, its chief executive said on Monday in a LinkedIn post.
Dubai Airports is scaling up operations in line with regional routing capacity after UAE airspace was fully restored, its chief executive said on Monday in a LinkedIn post.
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Monday that the timing of a planned US drawdown of 5,000 troops from Germany came as a surprise.
“The timing of this announcement comes as a surprise,” Kallas said at a European Political Community summit in Armenia.
She said the move showed Europe needed to strengthen its role within NATO and “really do more.”
“The American troops are not in Europe only for protecting the European interests, but also the American interests,” she added.
Pakistan’s foreign ministry said on Monday that 22 crew members from a seized Iranian container ship had been evacuated to Pakistan by the United States.
The crew members will be handed over to Iranian authorities on Monday, it said, adding that the ship would be moved back to Pakistani waters for return to its original owners after necessary repairs.
The US military would be attacked if it tried to approach or enter the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s joint military command said on Monday.
“We warn that any foreign armed forces, especially the aggressive US military, will be targeted if they intend to approach or enter the Strait of Hormuz,” said the Khatam al-Anbiya joint military command.
Any US effort to change the current situation would only make conditions more complex and endanger vessels in the area, according to the statement.
It added that safe passage through the strait must be coordinated with Iran’s armed forces.
Iran has no problem securing basic and strategic goods despite the US naval blockade, an Iranian lawmaker said on Monday.
“There is no problem whatsoever in securing the country’s essential and strategic goods, either now or in the future,” said Nadergholi Ebrahimi, a member of Iran parliament’s agriculture committee.
He also said a blockade would affect countries with limited access to land and sea borders and added that Iran’s extensive land and maritime borders allow it to secure necessary supplies.
The effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz is having an “enormous impact” on the Indo-Pacific, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Monday.
Speaking in Canberra after talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Takaichi said Japan and Australia would respond urgently to secure stable energy supplies.
“We affirmed that Japan and Australia will closely communicate with each other in responding with a sense of urgency,” she said.