UAE says air defenses responding to another missile threat
The United Arab Emirates said on Monday its air defense systems were responding to another missile threat.
The United Arab Emirates said on Monday its air defense systems were responding to another missile threat.
British couple Lindsay and Craig Foreman, sentenced to 10 years in prison on espionage charges in Iran, have been barred from visiting each other in Tehran’s Evin prison for three weeks, sources familiar with the matter told Iran International.
The Foremans, both in their 50s, were arrested in January 2025 while on a motorcycle trip through Iran. Their family says they had valid visas, a licensed guide, and an approved itinerary. They deny the espionage charges.
The Foremans are being held in separate wings of Tehran’s Evin prison, which rights groups have long criticized over alleged torture and inhumane conditions.
A source familiar with the matter said visits between political prisoners and their families were cut off after the Iran-US-Israel war began, with cabin visits restored for some prisoners only in the past two to three weeks.
The source said prisoners with relatives also held in Evin had been allowed ward-to-ward visits.
But when Lindsay and Craig Foreman asked prison officials on Sunday to see each other, they were told they had been banned from both in-person and cabin visits for three weeks because of their BBC World interview, the source said.
Lindsay Foreman said in the interview that her situation was frightening, adding that while it would one day end for them, “for these people it may never end.”
Craig Foreman said four of his cellmates had been taken away for their sentences to be carried out since he was transferred to Evin, with news of their executions broadcast on state television the following day.
Britain’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has previously said it was “deeply concerned” by the couple’s detention and that it continued to raise the case directly with Iranian authorities.
Rights groups and Western governments have long accused Iran of engaging in so-called “hostage diplomacy” by detaining foreign nationals to gain political or economic concessions, an allegation Tehran rejects, saying it faces Western intelligence infiltration.
Authorities in Fujairah said a fire broke out at the Fujairah Petroleum Industries Zone after what they described as a drone strike from Iran, with civil defense teams working to bring the blaze under control.
Fujairah Civil Defense teams are continuing efforts to bring the blaze under control, officials said.
The UAE Defense Ministry says four cruise missiles launched from Iran were detected toward various areas across the country.
"Three were successfully engaged over the country’s territorial waters, while one fell in the sea."
The ministry said the sounds heard in different parts of the country are a result of air defense systems engaging threats.
IRGC spokesman Hossein Mohebbi said there had been no change in the management of the Strait of Hormuz, adding that civilian and commercial vessels would remain safe if they follow transit protocols issued by the IRGC Navy.
“There has been no change in the management process of the Strait of Hormuz,” Mohebbi said. “Any maritime movement by civilian and commercial vessels that complies with the transit protocols issued by the IRGC Navy and takes place along the designated route with coordination will be secure and safe.”
“Other maritime movements that violate the IRGC Navy’s declared principles will face serious risks. Violating vessels will be forcefully stopped.”
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Monday no commercial vessels or oil tankers had passed through the Strait of Hormuz in recent hours, after the US military said two US-flagged commercial vessels had crossed the strait.
The IRGC also warned that ships violating its declared naval rules would face “serious risks.”
“No commercial vessels or oil tankers have passed through the Strait of Hormuz in recent hours, and the claims by American officials are baseless and completely false,” the IRGC public relations office said.
“Other maritime movements that contradict the declared principles of the IRGC Navy will face serious risks, and violating vessels will be forcefully stopped.”