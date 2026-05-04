Trump says fuel prices will drop rapidly after Iran war
Fuel prices will go down rapidly once the conflict with Iran is over, US President Donald Trump said on Monday.
Fuel prices will go down rapidly once the conflict with Iran is over, US President Donald Trump said on Monday.
US forces will be targeted if they advance in the Strait of Hormuz, Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Mayadeen reported, citing a high-ranking Iranian source.
“The Strait of Hormuz is entirely under Iranian control, and this is a very clear message from the armed forces to the Americans,” the source said.
“The message to the American aggressors is: Advance, and you will be targeted,” the source added.
Donald Trump stopped short of saying the US-Iran ceasefire had been violated after reports of Iranian attacks near the Strait of Hormuz and in the United Arab Emirates, ABC News reported, citing a phone interview with the US president on Monday.
“(It was) not heavy firing,” Trump said when asked if the ceasefire had been violated.
“We’ll let you know. Ships are moving. You know, we moved quite a few last night -- big ones. There was no firing. I guess there has been some recently. I’m looking into it,” he added.
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham urged President Donald Trump to launch a “big, strong, painful and short” military retaliation against Iran after Tehran attacked vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and launched missiles and drones at the UAE.
Graham told The Wall Street Journal’s Alexander Ward that Iran “absolutely” violated its ceasefire with the United States, saying the attacks provided “justification to hit Iran hard to further reduce their capabilities and interference with freedom of navigation, as well as wreaking havoc on the region.”
“The actions today are inconsistent with a regime that wants a diplomatic solution,” Graham added.
The UAE Defense Ministry said on Monday its air defense systems engaged 12 ballistic missiles, three cruise missiles and four drones launched from Iran.
The ministry said the attacks resulted in three moderate injuries.
The UAE Defense Ministry said it remains fully prepared to confront any threats and would act to safeguard the country’s sovereignty, security and stability.
A fire at energy facilities in the UAE's Fujairah was the result of US military adventurism and Iran had no pre-planned operation to attack the site, Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB reported, citing a military source.
The source said the incident resulted from "US military action aimed at creating a passage for the illegal transit of ships through restricted routes in the Strait of Hormuz."
The source added that US officials should end what he described as the use of force in diplomacy and stop military adventurism in the sensitive oil region.