Germany tells Iran to renounce nuclear weapons, reopen Hormuz
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul told Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi in a phone call that Berlin backed a negotiated solution and shared Washington’s demands on Iran’s nuclear program and the Strait of Hormuz.
“I emphasized: Germany supports a negotiated solution. As a close US ally, we share the same goal: Iran must fully and verifiably renounce nuclear weapons and immediately reopen the Strait of Hormuz,” Wadephul said in a post on X on Sunday.