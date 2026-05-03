No disagreement over US talks, Iranian lawmaker says
Iran’s final decision on negotiations with the United States rests with Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, an Iranian lawmaker said on Sunday, adding that there is no disagreement on the issue.
“Ultimately, the decision rests with the Supreme Leader. Everyone obeys, and there is no disagreement in this area,” Mojtaba Zarei, a member of parliament’s national security and foreign policy committee, wrote on X a day after meeting Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the head of Iran’s negotiating team.